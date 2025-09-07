Ric Flair Weighs In On Raja Jackson’s Attack On Syko Stu

The wrestling world is still buzzing after the viral video of Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, attacking independent wrestler Syko Stu.

The shocking incident, which left Stu hospitalized, has drawn strong reactions from across the industry. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has offered his perspective, calling Jackson’s actions completely out of line.

Speaking with the Escapist Magazine, Flair acknowledged the old-school wrestling practice of delivering a “receipt” — a stiff shot meant to keep an opponent in check — but stressed that Jackson’s actions crossed a dangerous line.

“He put him in a coma didn’t he? I’m very close to Rampage and I tried calling him, but obviously he wasn’t taking calls. Can you understand in a way, sometimes you can lose your temper in the moment and snap like that, then regret it afterwards? Yeah, but not to that extent. A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent.”

Flair also addressed comments from wrestlers like Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam, who some felt were too lenient in their takes on the situation. While he questioned how anyone could defend Jackson, he noted that without being present, the full context is impossible to know.

“How could they try to defend his actions? I’m not defending the actions by any means, but you never know the extent of what happened, unless you’re actually there. So it’s easy to make an observation from afar. But if you were not really there, we’re probably missing several key components to what happened.”

The fallout from the attack is still ongoing, with potential legal and professional consequences for Jackson yet to be determined.