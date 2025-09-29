Ricky Starks Reveals The Advice He Would Give His Younger Self

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about various topics, including the advice he would give to his younger self.

Saints said, “Man, I think I would say everything will always work itself out every time, every time. No matter how hard it even gets, and no matter how deep it is, the depths of getting to rock bottom, it will always work itself out.”

Saints defeated Oba Femi this past Saturday night at NXT No Mercy to become the new NXT Champion.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)