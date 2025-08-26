Ricochet Files Trademark For “Bald” Linked To New Heel Persona

AEW star Ricochet has taken a unique step in developing his new on-screen persona. On August 25, the former WWE standout filed a trademark for the word “Bald” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The filing covers both entertainment services — including professional wrestling performances, live events, television, and online appearances, as well as clothing and merchandise.

The move appears tied to Ricochet’s recent heel turn in AEW, where he has aligned himself with The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona). Since the shift, Ricochet has adopted a more aggressive edge to his character, and this new “Bald” branding could signal the next stage of his gimmick’s evolution.

At this time, AEW has not officially commented on the trademark or how it will be incorporated into future storylines.