Ricochet Fires Back At Forbes Contributor Over Criticism Of Tony Khan

The May 14th, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite featured the official debut of Mina Shirakawa as a member of the AEW roster. Mina arrived with new entrance music, but after receiving negative fan reaction online, AEW President Tony Khan made a swift change—reverting to her old theme following her in-ring victory.

I already switched it back #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025

The decision was met with sharp criticism from Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa, who accused Khan of being overly reactive to online backlash. In a post on X, Konuwa wrote:

“Tony Khan scrolls Twitter during Dynamite & makes executive decisions about his national TV show based on nerdrage from bots. That’s how he runs his company. That’s why he panicked & canceled Mina’s new music. In AEW, not only do the inmates run the asylum, the incels do, too.”

The post sparked major backlash—and AEW star Ricochet didn’t hold back in his response. Also on X, Ricochet fired back:

“Stuff like this shows me the level of f***ing stupidity that infects the IWC. It’s obvious that Alfred is a cancer. It shows that anyone who claims to ‘love’ wrestling then covers anything like he does, does, in fact, NOT love wrestling. But only wants the fame and attention that comes from covering sports. Dude is a lowlife.”

Ricochet’s unfiltered defense of AEW and Tony Khan received mixed reactions across social media, with some applauding his passion while others questioned the intensity of his remarks. Nonetheless, the exchange highlights ongoing tensions between wrestling journalists, wrestlers, and promotion executives, particularly in the age of real-time social media scrutiny.

It's obvious that Alfred is a cancer. It shows that anyone who claims to "love" wrestling then covers anything like he does, does, in fact, NOT love wrestling. But only wants the fame and attention that comes from covering sports. Dude is a lowlife. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 16, 2025

As for Mina Shirakawa, her AEW journey is just beginning—and the crowd’s reaction to her performance and entrance indicates fans are paying close attention to her rise.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on AEW, Tony Khan, and Mina Shirakawa’s developing story.