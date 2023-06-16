Ricochet Says Will Ospreay & Moose Would Make Perfect WWE Superstars

Who else would make for good WWE Superstars?

Allow Ricochet to explain!

The popular WWE performer recently appeared as a guest on the “My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews” podcast for an interview, during which he mentioned Will Ospreay and Moose as two potential perfect-fits for WWE Superstars.

“Will [Ospreay] is up there,” Ricochet said. “Will obviously already has a lot of backing, like I did before he (to WWE), but Will is up there. He has a lot, but with WWE behind him, it would be a lot more.”

He also mentioned former IMPACT World Champion Moose as a guy that would be perfect in the WWE system due to his size and athletic ability.

“There are a couple of guys. My homeboy Moose, who is currently working for someone else, Moose has the look, he’s huge, he’s in the ring,” he said. “Nowadays, there are a lot of guys out there. That’s the problem, there are so many good dudes out there right now.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.