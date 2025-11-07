Ridge Holland Speaks Out On WWE Departure, Takes Responsibility For Release

Former WWE Superstar Luke Menzies, known to fans as Ridge Holland, has spoken publicly for the first time about his WWE departure. Appearing on TMZ Inside the Ring, Menzies provided a detailed and candid account of the events that led to both his contract non-renewal and early termination.

Menzies revealed that WWE first informed him on October 13 that his contract would not be renewed upon its November expiration. While the news came as a disappointment, he emphasized that he harbors no resentment toward the company.

“I just want to say for the record that, like, I’m never going to go out there and bash WWE… I love my time there,” Menzies said. “I had a great time. Met some great people, and I’m grateful for my time there, the opportunities that they gave me.”

He described the moment he received the call — during what was meant to be a relaxing family vacation.

“What happened was I was taking my family… we got, like, a complimentary stay at one of the resorts in Orlando,” he recalled. “My mom flew over to help with the kids, and then we got there on the Friday, and that’s when I got the call. So I was like, oh, right, perfect timing, right? So that was my whole weekend, just kind of dealing with that news.”

The former NXT and SmackDown star admitted the decision was tough to process after dedicating so much of his life to WWE.

“I’d come over from England, dropped everything—sold my house, everything—and took a leap of faith to come over here. It had been my identity,” Menzies explained.

However, Menzies made it clear that his early termination, which came shortly after his public social media post expressing financial frustration, was entirely his own fault.

“The most recent thing was definitely down to my outburst on Twitter,” he said. “I’ve got to take responsibility for that. I just needed to vent, and I didn’t go about it the right way. We all signed the contract. Unfortunately, that contract had a termination clause, and I breached that. So that’s a responsibility that I have to take.”

He continued, showing accountability and remorse for how the situation unfolded.

“I let my emotions get the best of me, and I just felt that I had some bad news that day regarding the situation,” Menzies said. “And yeah, I was embarrassed that I let my emotions get the better of me, and unfortunately, I got my wrist slapped for it. So as much as people want to point the finger at WWE… You probably want to point the other three fingers at myself. Really, it was just a lapse in judgment, and it’s something that I’m going to take responsibility for.”

Menzies’ interview comes amid a wave of public support following the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to help his family cover medical and living expenses during his recovery from a serious foot injury. Despite recent hardships, he expressed gratitude for the fans and peers who have rallied behind him.