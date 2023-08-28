Road Dogg Looks Back At Memorable Miz & Daniel Bryan Rivalry

The Miz and Daniel Bryan made magic together.

Road Dogg Brian James thinks so.

The WWE producer and Hall of Fame legend spoke on his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast about the memorable rivalry from WWE in 2018.

“These two workers are totally different and it’s almost like the smart fan and the casual fan. Like the casual fan would think Miz is a huge star, and be like, ‘Who’s that other little guy that looks like he’s homeless,” he said. “But the Internet fan knows who Daniel Bryan is. So, you just go like ‘Okay, I think that’s an interesting dichotomy.’ I love Miz because Miz doesn’t mind playing the antithesis to that guy.”

He continued, “Those guys are magic when you put them together. They respected each other, and they treated each other with respect. It’s so much better for the television show if we can work together because I’ll tell you what’s not pretty — when you don’t work together.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.