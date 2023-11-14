Road Dogg Praises Sting For The Things He Can Still Do In The Ring

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is giving kudos to “The Icon” Sting for the things he can still do in the ring.

Road Dogg said, “He’s a better man than me because I can’t do it.” “I can’t do it. This time, we were number four on the comeback list. That was about as far as I went.”

“I’ve seen him do some crazy things in his tenure over there [in AEW], so kudos to him, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.