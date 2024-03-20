Rob Van Dam On Paul Heyman: “He Changed The Business”

Rob Van Dam recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, RVD commented on Paul Heyman.

“It’s pretty cool they’re giving him his flowers because he was the man. He’s the one that made ECW happen,” RVD said.

“It’s not just him, but he’s the guy that made everything possible. It couldn’t happen without him. He changed the business. He set new standards. ECW is because of him, his leadership, his braveness, his passion, his artistic direction. All of that is like, ‘Thank you, Paul. Thank you, Paul.’

RVD also praised what Heyman has done at WWE:

“At the same time since he’s been in WWE, man, he’s just moving right up. I knew when I was there back then and we were bringing the ECW back and all that, he didn’t get a lot of respect, in the way of, the other agents didn’t like ECW. They were trying to fight it, didn’t want it to come in and they were giving them a hard time. They were like an opposition in a lot of ways. But, man, all the boys seem to know right away that Paul is, you know, some people say he’s a genius. A lot of the boys have been really always commenting on how smart he is and he would take the time to pull wrestlers aside and give them advice and everything even before he was in a higher position where that was part of his job to do that. In ECW, he ran everything and to see him do that on the bigger platform of WWE and to know he’s making bank for all those dreams and sacrifices from back in the day, it paid off in that direction.”

You can check out the appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)