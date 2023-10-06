Rob Van Dam Speaks Out About The Differences Between Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, And Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, RVD gave his thoughts on wrestlers diving through the ropes:

“I don’t see how it means anything anymore. It’s just like an obligated pop from the crowd now. That’s what it seems like to me, like, everybody does it. I don’t want to do it anymore. I faked it on my match on Saturday like I was gonna run out, then I just stopped and gave a couple of these thumbs to the boys on the floor. It doesn’t even make sense. I feel like the chop is even more overused in the dive. When they do it (dive through the ropes), it’s just become so obvious that the other guys are just standing there waiting to catch them and that’s a big problem with me. That’s so not the way that I ever got trained.”

On the differences between Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, and Eric Bischoff:

“Vince McMahon is intimidating. To me, I think a lot of people feel like he’s a very powerful figure. When you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy kind of, to me anyway, reeks of power and of importance and I’ve always felt that way about Vince. Eric, I feel, you know, like, I have a ton of respect for Eric, but I feel more like I’m talking to one of the boys when I’m talking to Eric. Tony is extremely humble. Very, very kind, very complimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)