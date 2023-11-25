ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Tomorrow’s Live AEW Rampage

The Ring Of Honor Pure Championship will be on-the-line on Saturday night.

Ahead of the double-header AEW Collision and AEW Rampage show on Saturday night, Tony Khan has confirmed a new title match for the show..

Scheduled for AEW Rampage leading into AEW Collision on Saturday night, Katsuyori Shibata will be putting his ROH Pure title on-the-line against Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Previously announced for AEW Collision is Brody King vs. Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia in AEW Continental Classic Tournament first-round matches.