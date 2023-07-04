ROH Supercard Of Honor PPV Event Added To HonorClub

An announcement was recently made by ROH (Ring of Honor) that the company’s 2023 Supercard of Honor PPV Event has been add to their HonorClub streaming platform for their fans to watch. ROH’s 2023 Supercard of Honor PPV took place on Friday, March 31st from inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending his ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston in the main event.

Below is the full lineup of the 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor Event:

– ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship

– Katsuyori Shibata vs. then-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship

– The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralístico and RUSH) in a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

– Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia in a Singles Match

– ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Television Championship

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s World Championship

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships

– AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship

– Stu Grayson vs. Slim J in a Singles Match

– Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize in a Singles Match

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack in a Singles Match

– Jeff Cobb vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams in a Singles Match