Roman Reigns Advertised For Upcoming Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The return of “The Tribal Chief” continues to draw closer.

As noted, we reported earlier this week that Roman Reigns is penciled in for a return match at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 show on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his in-ring return, the WWE Universal Champion is expected to return to WWE television to promote the match.

The Fiserv Forum’s official website is advertising Reigns for the October 27 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Milwaukee, WI.

WWE’s website currently does not advertise Reigns for the 10/27 SmackDown, or any other shows.

We will keep you posted here as updates regarding Roman Reigns’ return continue to surface.