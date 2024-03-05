Roman Reigns, Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer React To Paul Heyman Joining The WWE Hall Of Fame

As PWMania.com previously, special counsel “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman will be going to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame as the first inductee.

Several wrestling personalities including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer took to their official Twitter (X) accounts to comment on the huge announcement.

You can check out the posts below.

CONGRATS!!!!! Welcome to the club. Well deserved. @HeymanHustle We will be sending your HOF ring via FedEx. The tracking # is….🤣🤣 https://t.co/nxp3HbOEcw — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 4, 2024