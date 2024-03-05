Roman Reigns, Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer React To Paul Heyman Joining The WWE Hall Of Fame

As PWMania.com previously, special counsel “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman will be going to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame as the first inductee.
Several wrestling personalities including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer took to their official Twitter (X) accounts to comment on the huge announcement.
You can check out the posts below.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 4, 2024
CONGRATS!!!!! Welcome to the club. Well deserved. @HeymanHustle
We will be sending your HOF ring via FedEx.
The tracking # is….🤣🤣 https://t.co/nxp3HbOEcw
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 4, 2024
Congratulations @HeymanHustle entire career made a mark wherever he went
Florida,Continental,Memphis,AWA
WCW,ECW WWE
He changed the industry
He is great at everything he has ever done in the wrestling business
Well deserved. https://t.co/ipovXo2TUU
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 4, 2024