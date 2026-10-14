Roman Reigns Explains Why He No Longer Wrestles At WWE Live Events

Roman Reigns has addressed criticism surrounding his reduced WWE schedule, explaining why the company’s current business model makes it increasingly difficult for him to compete at non-televised live events.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed the demanding schedule he maintained earlier in his career and why his approach to appearances has changed in recent years.

Reigns acknowledged that some fans have questioned his limited schedule but argued that those criticisms often overlook the years he spent working WWE’s extensive touring circuit. “People don’t, they look at it as a highlight reel now, but you know how it is,” Reigns said. “Every single day you’re putting in work, every live event. There is 100s. Now with my schedule, people will pick on it, but they don’t remember from 2012 to 2018 when I was doing 150, 200 shows a year, every single year, just working my a** off.”

Reigns credited those years of consistent in-ring competition with helping him develop his skills, emphasizing the importance of performing regularly in front of different audiences. “But staying in the lab, continually getting the reps, conquering my 10,000 hours. Putting my time in, that’s where I learn how to do everything. And we’re trying to get that back. I think we’re trying to run more live events and they are good.”

Despite recognizing the developmental benefits of house shows, Reigns explained that WWE’s growing television rights business and the financial importance of premium live events have changed how the company utilizes its biggest stars.

According to Reigns, the possibility of suffering an injury during a smaller, non-televised event now carries significant financial implications. “But we’re just at a business model where TV rights are TV rights,” Reigns continued. “And there’s just so much money on the line that we got to that point where it’s just like, it doesn’t make sense for me to do live events anymore. What if I got hurt? There’s so much money that’s riding on Mondays and Fridays and our PLEs now that I can’t just go out there and wrestle for 4,000, 5,000 only, just for those eyes only. Now, I got to conserve it. But those are the reps that are critical. To have a fresh crowd, every single night and you can run the same thing.”

Reigns has maintained a reduced WWE schedule since 2022, although he indicated following WrestleMania 42 that he intended to increase his appearances throughout 2026.

That increase is reflected in his upcoming commitments, with seven WWE appearances currently advertised over the next six weeks.

Five of those dates are scheduled for Raw and SmackDown, while the remaining two involve major premium live events.

Reigns is next advertised to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will face Sami Zayn in a champion-versus-champion main event for the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

He is also scheduled to appear at Survivor Series later in November.

While Reigns’ television and premium live event appearances are increasing, his comments suggest that a return to WWE’s regular non-televised touring schedule remains unlikely.