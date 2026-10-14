Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Has A “No AI” Rule, Addresses Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has made it clear that he has no interest in using artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

During an appearance on the Last Meals series from the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, Rhodes discussed several personal subjects, including his father’s legacy, his thoughts on death and the message he would want to leave behind.

When asked about the possibility of an AI-generated version of Dusty Rhodes being used in WWE, Cody firmly rejected the idea, stating that the company has a rule against artificial intelligence. “There’s a rule at WWE: no AI [artificial intelligence]. We’re never doing an AI voice of Dusty. And here’s the backup: if we need to fill in a couple of blanks, Bruce Prichard will just do it. Bruce Prichard or I’ll do it. That’s my promise. That’s my PSA. No AI Dusty, yeah.”

Rhodes’ comments emphasized his desire to preserve his father’s voice without relying on AI technology. He suggested that either he or longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard could provide an alternative if additional dialogue were ever needed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes explained why he does not spend much time worrying about death, describing two possibilities that leave him with little reason to dwell on the subject. “One of two things is going to happen. Either you’re going to walk golden paved roads… Either that happens or nothing happens. Absolutely nothing. Feel nothing, know nothing, see nothing… So, what’s there to think about?”

The conversation also turned to what Rhodes would want his final words to the world to be.

Rather than focusing on his wrestling accomplishments, Rhodes delivered a message about unity, environmental responsibility and the importance of recognizing what people have in common. “We are in the most divided time ever as a group, a species, and we have so many things to look out for: our planet, Mother Earth, which gives us everything and we need to take care of, and so much more in common than we do different.”

Rhodes connected that message to his experiences in professional wrestling, an industry built around competition and conflict. “Even in a job of conflict, which is what I have lived in—a job of conflict, wrestling one another on screen or behind the scenes, all in the efforts to get the big chip on the shoulder—I would say, try to find the things that bring us together and not the things that divide us.”

The interview offered a more personal perspective on Rhodes, with the WWE star expressing firm views on protecting his father’s legacy while also sharing his broader outlook on life and the importance of bringing people together.