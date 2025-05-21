Roman Reigns In Talks To Star In Live-Action “Street Fighter” Film

WWE’s Roman Reigns may soon be trading the squared circle for the silver screen. According to a new report from Deadline’s Matt Grobar, the multi-time world champion is in discussions to star in a live-action Street Fighter film, based on the globally popular video game franchise.

While few specifics about the project have been made public, the film is being developed by Legendary Entertainment, the studio that currently holds the rights to the Street Fighter property. If finalized, this would mark another major step into Hollywood for Reigns, whose acting résumé already includes roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy.

The Deadline report also lists several other high-profile names reportedly attached to the project, including Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, and Noah Centineo — suggesting that the film is aiming for a star-studded ensemble cast.

“A pro wrestler born Leati Joseph Anoa’i with one of the longest world title reigns in WWE history,” Deadline noted in its background on Reigns, “he is repped by Bad Toro and Torres Benet.”

This major Hollywood development comes during a period of absence for Reigns from WWE television. He was last seen on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, where he was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, leaving his future status in the company uncertain.

If confirmed, this would mark a significant career milestone for Reigns as he continues to build momentum outside of WWE while remaining one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment.

