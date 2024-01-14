Roman Reigns Not Advertised For The WWE Backlash France On May 4

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Backlash France Premium Live Event on Saturday, May 4th from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, with the show airing on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Talents currently advertised for the show include “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and “The Man” Becky Lynch, but it should be noted that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is not one of the talents advertised for the show.

Tickets for the show went on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10AM CET via www.ticketmaster.fr.