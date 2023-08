Add another notch to the belt of “The Tribal Chief.”

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 marks three consecutive years that Roman Reigns has reigned as the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns’ run with the title began at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match to capture the belt.

The Bloodline leader would go on to beat Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Universal Championship with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 to unify the title.