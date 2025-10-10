Roman Reigns Says There Is No Number One In WWE

Top WWE star Roman Reigns appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including how he compares his work in the company to his experiences in Hollywood, noting that, unlike Hollywood, there is no definitive “number one” in WWE.

Reigns said, “There’s not enough room in WWE. There’s not enough real estate. You have to get what is yours, and that’s what I’m trying to teach these guys. You have to take it now. This ain’t Hollywood.”

He continued, “There is no number one. Cody (Rhodes) can try to put it there, I can try to put it there, but everybody is trying to take these spots and come up. Nobody cares if you’re doing good today. That’s how the WWE is. It’s not like Hollywood where they put a number on it and everybody serves the top spot and tries to make one and two look good. They don’t care if I look good. They want the good life.”

Reigns added, “They want to be in the promised land. It’s not the titles, it’s the space [makes small space with his hands] I’m speaking of.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)