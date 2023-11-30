Roman Reigns Announced For Three Upcoming WWE Shows

“The Tribal Chief” is coming to Green Bay, Vancouver and Atlanta.

On Thursday, WWE issued an announcement on their various official social media outlets regarding three upcoming appearances for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline leader is advertised for WWE shows on December 15 in Green Bay, WI., January 5 in Vancouver, B.C., as well as Jan. 19 in Atlanta, GA.

Check out the official announcement via the post embedded below courtesy of WWE’s Twitter (X) page.