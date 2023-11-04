Ronda Rousey And Marina Shafir’s Opponents Announced For Wrestling Revolver

Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced, via their official Twitter (X) account, that former WWE star Ronda Rousey and AEW star Marina Shafir will be teaming up to face ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz at their Unreal PPV event on Thursday, November 16 in Los Angeles, California.

It was also announced that all proceeds from the ticket sales of the show airing on FITE+ will be donated to the Lahaina Wildfire Relief.

