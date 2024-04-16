Ronda Rousey Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Secretly Running The WWE To This Day

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently appeared on an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she thinks Vince McMahon is still secretly running the company to this day.

Rousey said, “You would think it wouldn’t be an absolute cluster f**k sh** show, and you would be wrong. It was. And it’s so needlessly dangerous. A lot of times people can’t rehearse, things are changed last minute… So a lot of these injuries happened because people just weren’t able to rehearse, and the company doesn’t give a s*** because we’re all expendable to them. When the stuff came out, and Vince was gone before, he was still basically just calling it in and running the company. Like Bruce Prichard — who’s there now — is basically just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him… He was still running the company informally. And I think he still is to this day.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.