Rosemary Sidelined Following Monster’s Ball Match, Tessa Blanchard Still Out

On this past Thursday’s go-home episode of TNA iMPACT leading into Against All Odds, Xia Brookside scored a major victory over Rosemary in a brutal Monster’s Ball Match. Following the bout, it was announced that Rosemary will be sidelined from in-ring competition for an unspecified period due to injury.

While the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed, TNA has confirmed that Rosemary is currently medically unable to compete, with further updates expected soon.

In addition, the official TNA injury report stated that Tessa Blanchard remains out of action due to a jaw-related injury. Her status will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

On a more positive note, both Santino Marella and Robert Stone have been cleared to compete in their scheduled match.