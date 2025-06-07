Roxanne Perez Reveals Shawn Michaels Helped Name Her “Pop Rocks” Finisher

WWE star Roxanne Perez discussed her Pop Rocks finisher with Sports Illustrated, explaining how it became a staple in her wrestling repertoire.

Perez said, “So it’s funny because… so I started training in 2015, and obviously, I shouldn’t have been trying these big moves in my first two weeks of training, but I was. One of the first moves I tried was the Code Red, and I grew up watching Alexa Bliss. So that move to me was… I just thought it fit so perfectly because, she was small and I was small. It’s like you could just do it to anybody, anywhere, anytime. So yeah, I tried that move. I ended up using it my whole entire independent career. When I got to the WWE, I had my first match on NXT and Shawn was asking me what finishing move I had. I gave a couple other ones and then he didn’t really love those. So then I said, well, I have this move. He was like, ‘yep, you’re using that, that’s perfect.’ He’s like, ‘do you have a name for it? We sat there trying to come up with a name and he came up with Pop Rocks. So it stuck ever since then him and Matt Bloom came up with that.”

