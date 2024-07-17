Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail For Women’s Title Set For WWE NXT: The Great American Bash

The first championship match for WWE NXT’s upcoming two-week special event is set.

During the July 16 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was confronted by Chase U’s Thea Hail.

Perez spoke about new WWE NXT signings Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer before Hail came to the ring.

Hail and Perez would end up in a brawl, with Perez slapping a submission on Hail, which she reversed into her Kimura lock that she cranked on until Ridge Holland broke things up.

Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship is scheduled to take place as part of the WWE NXT: Great American Bash two-week event airing on July 30 and August 6 on SyFy.