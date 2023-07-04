Rumor Killer On Charlotte Flair’s Creative Direction Since Returning To WWE TV

Charlotte Flair has been involved in a storyline with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair since her return to WWE television.

Concerning a rumor that Charlotte was being considered as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Fightful Select was informed that the idea was not seriously considered, and Charlotte’s creative had been planned for quite some time.

Fightful also reported, “Charlotte Flair’s creative to be involved with Bianca Belair and Asuka was planned and set even before she returned. We’re told that the idea was to re-establish Asuka, and have her involved with two top talent chasing her for the title, instead of the other way around to add more intrigue and suspense to the reign.”

At the 2023 SummerSlam PLE, Asuka is expected to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against both Charlotte and Bianca.

