RVD And Taz Set The Record Straight On Sabu’s Life, Legacy, And Death

On a recent episode of the “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Rob Van Dam and fellow ECW icon Taz came together to honor the late Sabu, setting the record straight on misinformation surrounding his personal details while reflecting on his legendary career and influence in professional wrestling.

Van Dam opened the conversation by correcting a number of inaccuracies that have spread online since Sabu’s passing. “First off, his name wasn’t Terrance,” RVD clarified. “He was born Terry, and not in New York—he was born in Michigan, just like everyone always thought.” RVD also addressed a persistent misconception about himself, joking, “People always call me Robert Alexander Szatkowski. It’s not even my middle name, but it ended up on contracts because of Wikipedia.”

RVD went on to share details from recent conversations with Sabu’s sister, Paulina, confirming that Sabu was born on December 12, 1963, not 1964, and that he was 61 at the time of his death, not 60 as reported across mainstream media. “Every report says 1964, but it was 1963,” he emphasized, lamenting the repeated spread of incorrect information.

Taz, who delivered an emotional tribute to Sabu live on AEW Dynamite, admitted he wasn’t expecting the flood of feelings. “I did it on worldwide TV… My game plan was to be hard as nails, tough guy and all this sh*t… and then I just, I don’t know, man. I just got emotional. I was embarrassed.” He continued, “Everyone’s like, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s real,’ but still, you want to keep that tough exterior, but I couldn’t.”

Rob Van Dam also addressed speculation surrounding Sabu’s cause of death, noting that the official cause has not yet been released. “I talked to the coroner investigator yesterday,” RVD said. “They are not, and have not released the cause of death yet.” This directly contradicts reports attributing his death to cardiac arrest.

When asked about Sabu’s legacy, both RVD and Taz were firm in their belief that he deserves to be enshrined. “I don’t give a sh*t what Hall of Fame it is,” said Taz. “Any professional wrestling Hall of Fame—that man belongs in it.”

RVD also shared memories of Sabu’s struggles with substance use in the late ‘90s and praised Sabu’s ex-wife for trying to help him. “She was the most patient. She tried so many times to get Sabu to not go down this destructive partying path that he was on,” he revealed.

Taz took a moment to reflect on his own past behavior in ECW, contrasting it with the respect Sabu and RVD commanded. “Back then, I handled myself incorrectly in the locker room. I was immature… You and Sabu walked in, and everyone loved you guys. No one ever talked sh*t about you. I came in like a dark cloud—miserable.”

The podcast served as both a powerful tribute and a necessary course correction, shedding light on Sabu’s truth, legacy, and the lasting impact he left on his peers and fans alike.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)