RVD Talks About Shelton Benjamin’s WWE Release, Reflects On Working With Him

Rob Van Dam respects Shelton Benjamin.

During the latest installment of his “1 of a Kind” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW performer spoke about the recent mass WWE talent cuts following the official launch of the merger with UFC under the TKO promotional banner.

While talking about the releases, Van Dam offered high praise for Shelton Benjamin, who was among the talent cut from the company, and reflected on their matches together back in 2006.

“Shelton’s a great guy, and an incredible athlete,” RVD said. “I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him.”

RVD continued, “I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.”

Check out the complete episode of the “1 of a Kind” podcast with Rob Van Dam at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.