Sabu To Be Inducted Into The 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced that ECW legend Sabu will be inducted into the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 7th from the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sabu is the fifth inductee. There is no word yet on who will induct the ECW legend.
Previously announced for the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame are The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe), Trent Acid, Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan and Steve Corino.
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place in Philadelphia on Sunday 4/7 at Noon and streams LIVE & FREE on Youtube!
