Sadie Gibbs Announces She Has Gotten Engaged (Photo)

“Good things come in threes.”

Today, the good things that found their way to the pro wrestling world was love, as three separate performers all announced today that they have gotten engaged to be married.

As noted earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling veteran Trey Miguel announced that he and Ashley D’Amboise have gotten engaged, and WWE Superstar and social media mega-star Logan Paul also announced his engagement to fitness model Nina Agdal.

And now for the hat trick.

The third wrestler to announce their engagement on this, the Lord’s day, Sunday, is former AEW women’s contender Sadie Gibbs.

Gibbs, who recently announced her return to pro wrestling after a being relatively absent from the scene since her AEW departure in 2019, shared a photo of her fiancée’ proposing to her, along with a caption that read, “So, I’M ENGAGED!”

Check out the photo of Sadie Gibbs’ fiancée’ popping the question to her today via the tweet embedded below courtesy of her official Twitter feed.