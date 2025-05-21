Samantha Irvin Makes First Public Appearance Since WWE Departure, Introduces Stevie Wonder

Samantha Irvin, former WWE ring announcer, made a high-profile return to the spotlight this week — but not in a wrestling ring. Instead, Irvin appeared at the Las Vegas Raiders’ second annual Silver & Black Gala, where she had the honor of introducing the legendary Stevie Wonder.

The event, held at Allegiant Stadium, marked Irvin’s first public appearance since officially parting ways with WWE in October 2024. While she stepped away from her role with the company to pursue new creative opportunities, this one-night return to the mic was clearly special.

Irvin shared the moment on her Instagram, writing:

“Came out of retirement for an evening to introduce the GENIUS that is Stevie Wonder! What a surreal, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

She went on to thank the Raiders for the opportunity, which helped raise awareness for mental health support initiatives.

During her time in WWE, Irvin became known for her dynamic presence and vocal flair, though she had previously expressed interest in transitioning into a managerial or on-screen authority role. Ultimately, she left the company after finding ring announcing wasn’t the creative fit she had hoped for.

Since leaving WWE, Irvin has focused on her singing career, a passion she has continued to nurture while enjoying life beyond the wrestling world.

While there’s no official word on whether Irvin plans to return to wrestling full-time, her appearance at the gala shows she’s still open to select spotlight moments.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Samantha Irvin, wrestling personalities beyond the ring, and breaking news from across the sports entertainment world.