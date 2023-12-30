Sami Zayn Treated WWE Fans To A Unique Experience At The Live Event In Toronto

Sami Zayn had a successful year in 2023, beginning the year as a member of The Bloodline before wrestling Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of the Elimination Chamber PLE in his hometown in February, then winning the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

WWE was expected to be without Zayn for the rest of December and the beginning of 2024. However, plans changed after WWE did an injury spot in Zayn’s match with Drew McIntyre on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Zayn was “injured” with a “partially torn meniscus,” according to the company, and no timetable for his return was given. WWE reportedly granted Zayn’s request for time off. He came back for the post-Christmas tour.

On Friday, he defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing match from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Dominik Mysterio attempted to intervene at one point but was stopped by a table.

As seen below, Zayn surprised fans who waited for him after the show by meeting them in the parking garage to thank them for their support.