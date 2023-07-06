Sammy Guevara To Team With Daniel Garcia In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

You can officially pencil in a Jericho Appreciation Society duo for the ongoing AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Chris Jericho appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, along with fellow J.A.S. members Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.

While talking with the two, it was announced that Garcia and Guevara have been paired up in the ongoing AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

