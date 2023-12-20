Samoa Joe Believes He Has A Handful Of Good Years Left In Him In Wrestling

AEW star Samoa Joe recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including feeling he has a handful of good years left in him in wrestling.

Joe said, “I’ll probably stop well before then. I’ve been really, really fortunate. When I came off the concussion, I took two years off to really get everything back into order, and in that time too, just in the recovery process, really changed a lot around in my training and changed a lot of things around that have benefited me to a great amount health-wise. I feel good right now. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. Beyond that, I’m excited…if we are gonna out, we’re gonna go out with a bang. So it’ll be interesting to see how these next few years play out.”

