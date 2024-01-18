Samoa Joe Calls AEW A Touchstone For The World Of Wrestling

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with ESPN on a number of topics including how he believes the company is a touchstone for the world of wrestling.

Joe said, “It’s to be the standard bearer of one of the most exciting companies in the industry right now. I’ve said this several times. AEW is a touchstone for the world of wrestling. We don’t limit ourselves to a small, little corner of the wrestling universe. We will go out there. We will fight your champions from any other promotion. And this provides a unique opportunity for me to expand on that championship legacy.”