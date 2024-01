This past weekend’s AEW Worlds End PPV saw Samoa Joe defeat MJF to become the new AEW World Champion. Immediately following the show, Joe cut a backstage promo, which aired as the opening segment of this past Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

During Dynamite, the commentary team announced that AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is set to appear on next week’s show from Jacksonville, Florida, and make his Daily’s Place debut.