Samoa Joe Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The fallout of AEW’s final pay-per-view event of 2023, Worlds End, will be featured on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as the promotion looks to start the new year on a high note.

Samoa Joe defeated MJF in the main event to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Following the fight, Adam Cole was revealed to be The Devil, with Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett as his henchmen.

AEW has confirmed that Joe will appear on tonight’s episode. MJF is thought to be taking a break from the promotion and may require shoulder surgery.

TONIGHT@PruCenter Newark

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork | 8pm ET / 7pm CT We'll hear Exclusive comments from the *NEW* #AEW World Champion, the Samoan Submission Machine, @SamoaJoe Don't miss Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite

TONIGHT | 8pm ET / 7pm CT | TBS pic.twitter.com/7S0MCidfWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2024

Here is the updated card for tonight’s show that takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:

International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Dante Martin

Singles Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage’s 2x TNT Championship 2024 State of the Union

Singles Match

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

We’ll hear from World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe

Adam Cole to explain why he attacked MJF