Samoa Joe Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The fallout of AEW’s final pay-per-view event of 2023, Worlds End, will be featured on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as the promotion looks to start the new year on a high note.
Samoa Joe defeated MJF in the main event to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Following the fight, Adam Cole was revealed to be The Devil, with Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett as his henchmen.
AEW has confirmed that Joe will appear on tonight’s episode. MJF is thought to be taking a break from the promotion and may require shoulder surgery.
Here is the updated card for tonight’s show that takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:
International Championship Match
Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Dante Martin
Singles Match
Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia
Christian Cage’s 2x TNT Championship 2024 State of the Union
Singles Match
Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
We’ll hear from World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe
Adam Cole to explain why he attacked MJF