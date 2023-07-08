SANADA Recalls Talking With CM Punk About IWGP Title Backstage At The Forbidden Door 2

SANADA holds a pretty cool championship title belt.

Even “The Best in the World” thinks so.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion of New Japan Pro Wrestling recently spoke with NJPW Press for an interview, during which he reflected on his title defense against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 last month.

“When I was over with AEW, I felt how important that IWGP label is,” he said. “I got to chat with CM Punk, and he was like ‘that belt is the coolest’. You know, for a CM Punk to know who you are and what you’re doing, that speaks to how widely the IWGP Champion is known.”

SANADA continued, reflecting on his actual match against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at the memorable Forbidden Door 2 premium live event.

“My opponent, Perry, I could see there was something to him, the fans had been behind him, and he had a good match with DOUKI in Chicago,” SANADA said. “I think he’s someone with a lot of upside. But I think with this being an away game, the most important thing was being able to show who I am in that environment and in that atmosphere. Where you are on the card, that’s important sure, but it was my job to show who SANADA is within that environment, and win on top of that. I did that and I’m grateful I was able to.”

Check out the complete interview at NJPW1972.com.