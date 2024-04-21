Sanga Of Indus Sher Comments On His Recent WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released a total of 5 talents a little while back including Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga).

Sanga recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on being let go by the WWE.

He wrote, “We are all always positive, and we expect everyone to be super positive 🙏😊 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #proudtobeindian #thankyou”

You can check out Sanga’s post below.