Santino Marella ‘Suspended’ On TNA iMPACT After Physical Altercation

During Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, Daria Rae took charge following an altercation involving Santino Marella and his daughter and son-in-law, Arianna Grace and Stacks.

Earlier in the show, Marella got into a heated argument with Grace and Stacks, during which he punched Stacks. Grace intervened, and Indi Hartwell appeared to assist Marella. Together, they attacked Stacks and Grace off-screen, and Marella retrieved the Cobra.

Later, Rae informed Marella that he had been suspended by the Board of Directors for putting his hands on a talent. Hartwell attempted to defend Marella and made physical contact with Rae, resulting in both their suspensions.