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Santino Marella ‘Suspended’ On TNA iMPACT After Physical Altercation

By
James Hetfield
-
Santino Marella - Indi Hartwell
Santino Marella - Indi Hartwell | TNA

During Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, Daria Rae took charge following an altercation involving Santino Marella and his daughter and son-in-law, Arianna Grace and Stacks.

Earlier in the show, Marella got into a heated argument with Grace and Stacks, during which he punched Stacks. Grace intervened, and Indi Hartwell appeared to assist Marella. Together, they attacked Stacks and Grace off-screen, and Marella retrieved the Cobra.

Later, Rae informed Marella that he had been suspended by the Board of Directors for putting his hands on a talent. Hartwell attempted to defend Marella and made physical contact with Rae, resulting in both their suspensions.

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