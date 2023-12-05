Satnam Singh Admits He Is “Really Sad” To See QT Marshall Leave AEW

AEW star Satnam Singh recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics including how he is really said to see QT Marshall leave the company because Marshall is a good friend of his as well as an amazing coach.

Singh said, “I’m really sad. When I talk to Coach always, and he’s a really good friend of [mine]. He’s my coach, he teach me everything. So when I ask him last week, I said, ‘Hey Coach, are you coming this week? Because I’m going to India, I want to see you before I go.’ He [sent me a] message, he said, ‘I’m sorry, I missed AEW tonight, and I’m not coming anymore over there. So I hope I can come there, but I’m [leaving] AEW.’ I said, ‘Oh, seriously?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I was really sad. I will say he’s [an] amazing coach. He knows everything [about wrestling]. From zero wrestler, like me, I was totally [a] basketball player. I don’t know anything about wrestling, and he teach me everything. How good is that? I want to say to him, good luck for the future, and I hope he finds a better opportunity somewhere so he can teach or maybe he can coach, whatever he want to do. But I want to say, good luck for the future, good luck with everything. I go to his school, so I go see him always. So I [would] really like to learn from him more and more.”