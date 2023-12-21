Satnam Singh Says AEW Is Planning To Come To India

All Elite Wrestling is coming to India at some point in the near future.

Satnam Singh said so.

The AEW star as part of the group consisting of Jay Lethal, Jeff and Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt recently spoke with the Hindustan Times for an interview, during which he spoke about the company’s plans to come to India.

“I have signed with AEW now, and I stay with them always,” Singh said. “Every week we travel and we have matches also.”

He continued, “We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too. Children need to find something, analyze your health and power, and see what you can do.”

Check out the complete interview at HindustanTimes.com.