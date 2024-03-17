Second Match Announced For Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage On 3/20

A new match has been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage.

As noted, AEW Rampage will air live next Wednesday night, instead of being taped on Wednesday night and airing at 10/9c on Friday night as usual.

Scheduled for the show is another Wild Card match in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Tournament, as The Best Friends duo of Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta will take on The Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita.

Previously announced for the show on March 20 is Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale in a Women’s Tag-Team Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage results coverage.