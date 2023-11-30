Serena Deeb Has Had Three Seizures Since Last October And Is Now Ready To Return

Serena Deeb has revealed why she hasn’t been on AEW television in a year.

Deeb made her AEW debut on Dynamite on September 2, 2020, losing to then-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa in her first match since 2017. She appeared frequently on AEW television until the AEW Dark: Elevation taping on October 18, 2022.

While Deeb was away, it was reported that he had some backstage heat before disappearing from television. She resumed attending AEW events last month.

Deeb took to Instagram to reveal she had suffered three seizures since Last October that kept her out of the ring.

She stated the following:

“Recently, I’ve had a lot of people asking me where I’ve been and why I haven’t been wrestling. So just wanted to share with you today a little bit about what’s been going on with me since last October.

I’ve had a series of three unprovoked seizures. You this has been a really traumatic time period for me. It’s affected my career, and it’s affected my life in a lot of ways. It’s been really scary for me. I’ve seen a lot of different doctors. I’ve had every test imaginable, and for the longest time, nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me, and I miss performing. I miss wrestling. I kept I’ve kept this very private, and then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is than I ever realized how many people experience seizures, and I just have so much empathy. I know how scary it is, and I just want to send the message that you’re not alone, and there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

I do have some news, and it’s really good news. It’s great news. I saw my neurologist recently, and he told me that I’ve recovered, I’m healthy, and I am officially cleared to wrestle. That means I am ready to return.”