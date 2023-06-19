Seth Rollins Addresses Controversy Over WWE Fans Singing His Theme During Promo Segments

WWE fans — keep on singing!

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins approves!

Despite some criticism over fans singing to the tune of Seth Rollins’ theme song during promo segments on WWE TV, particularly after the fiasco with Finn Balor last week on Monday Night Raw, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion doesn’t want anything to change.

The champ recently spoke with the New York Post for an interview, during which he touched on this topic with his thoughts.

On if he wants fans to stop singing his theme song during promo segments so things can move along without issue: “No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They’re doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That’s silly. They “What” people when they’re bored with them. They’re singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That’s as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn’t get a word in, everyone would be thinking that’s the greatest thing ever.”

On how he hopes fans loudly sing every time his opponents pick up a microphone so they know who they’re dealing with: “The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn’t get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn’t tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them. I hope it’s like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the fire baby.”

Check out the complete interview at NYPost.com.