Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Launch Coffee Brand

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have announced the launch of their new coffee brand, AMO, drawing inspiration from years of traveling the world together.

The couple shared the news on social media, revealing that AMO is set to go on sale next month. Rollins explained how their experiences shaped the idea behind the brand.

“For the past seven years, we’ve been traveling the world together,” Rollins said. “We’ve been trying different coffees in different countries, different continents, different cities all over the world. We’ve fallen in love with coffee, and AMO is our way of bringing that love to you.”

Lynch added that more details are expected soon as the launch approaches. “In the next few weeks we’re going to be having some big events,” Lynch said.

She had previously teased the announcement with a post featuring a coffee stand and the caption “coffee is love,” hinting at the upcoming venture.

The project marks a return to the coffee industry for Rollins, who previously co-founded the 392Dport coffee shop in Davenport, Iowa, which remains in operation today.

Outside of business, both continue to be active in WWE storylines. Lynch recently made headlines following her attack on AJ Lee ahead of WrestleMania 42, where the two are now set to face off, while Rollins has returned from injury and is involved in an ongoing feud with Paul Heyman and members of The Vision.