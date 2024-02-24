Seth Rollins Believes He Is Levels Above The Rock

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport on a number of topics including how he believes he is levels above WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even though The Great One is a specimen as The Rock hasn’t had a match in a decade.

Rollins said, “He is a specimen, he is a specimen. But he hasn’t had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, a tag-team match and a couple of appearances here and there. I’m on a different level right now. I am in my prime. I am operating at a level so high above any level he’s ever operated at. He couldn’t lace my boots in the best years of his career, let alone now. I’m just saying.”