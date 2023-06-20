Seth Rollins Mentions CM Punk When Discussing Former WWE World Champions

Seth Rollins discussed his goals as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail. Rollins mentioned how he aspires to be like past champions, and CM Punk was one of the names he mentioned.

“I was a fan of the old champions growing up, the NWA champions that took the title around all the towns and defended it in every city. That’s just what I grew up with and that’s what part of being a champion. Guys like Ric Flair, Harley Race and even Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels and even if you [look] all the way to John Cena and CM Punk as the WWE Champion, these were guys who were my examples when I was growing up and what fixated in my mind.”