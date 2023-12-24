Seth Rollins Reaches New Milestone As WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins has been the face of the WWE RAW brand as the World Heavyweight Champion for the majority of 2023, which many people consider to be the company’s workhorse title given the reason for the title’s creation.

The WWE and Universal Titles were supposed to be separated after Roman Reigns’ loss at WrestleMania 39, but plans changed. As a result, the RAW brand received a top prize.

Rollins won at Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles and be crowned the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins has defended his title against The Miz, Damien Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura on television, premium live events, and house shows since winning it.

Following their match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Rollins is set to make his next title defense against Drew McIntyre on the loaded episode of WWE Raw on January 1, the Day 1 edition of the show.

Rollins has now held the World Heavyweight Title for more than 200 days, a record. He has been the champion for 210 days.